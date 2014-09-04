(Corrects gasoline inventory draw to 2.3 million barrels in
paragraph 2)
* ECB cuts interest rates to record low, euro falls
* U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fall - EIA
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Sept 4 Oil slipped towards $102 a barrel
on Thursday, with a surprise rate cut from the European Central
Bank boosting the dollar and hitting commodities priced in the
U.S. currency.
Losses were limited by a drop in crude oil inventories in
the United States, with data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showing they fell by 905,000 barrels last
week. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 2.3 million
barrels.
"The report is mildly supportive, due mostly to the large
gasoline inventory drawdown," said John Kilduff, a partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The improving economic conditions and lower retail prices
for gasoline are having an effect. Gasoline demand remains
strong as a result."
Brent crude for October delivery fell 39 cents to
$102.38 a barrel by 1509 GMT. Brent hit a 16-month low on
Tuesday, before bouncing back by $2.43 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude fell 79 cents to $94.75 a barrel, after
settling $2.66 higher on Wednesday.
The EIA data showed that crude stocks at Cushing, delivery
point of the U.S. crude contract, were down 385,000 barrels.
U.S. crude underperformed Brent on Thursday as East Coast
refiners are finding it harder to take crude from the Bakken
shale area due to railway maintenance, making the oil more
likely to head to the Cushing, Oklahoma pricing hub.
Additionally a major pipeline connecting Cushing to refiners
on the Gulf Coast has been shut since Aug. 31, further backing
up stocks at the key storage sight.
Investors will be watching nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
for further clues on the outlook for the U.S. economy.
In Brent, Thursday's focus was on Europe as the ECB cut
interest rates to a record low, unexpectedly bringing borrowing
costs close to zero to lift inflation from rock-bottom levels
and support the stagnating euro zone economy.
The move prompted the euro to fall to its lowest in more
than a year against the dollar.
"A stronger dollar is hitting crude futures today, somewhat
diminishing the positive broader market impact from the surprise
ECB rate cut," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital,
said.
Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic have seen sharp
swings, buffeted by moves in the dollar and hopes that peace
talks in Ukraine may brighten the demand outlook in Europe.
Further swings are likely due to the lack of clarity on the
situation in Ukraine and the prospects for economic growth, said
Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"The price will be dependent on headlines, and it's hard to
trade with much conviction which is why we are seeing such big
moves," he said.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London; Robert
Gibbons in New York, and Jacob Gronolt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Jane Baird)