* Stronger U.S. dollar weighs on oil prices
* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fell last week - EIA
* Coming Up: U.S. non-farm payrolls; 1230 GMT
* CFTC data on commitment of traders; 1930 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Brent crude retained its
overnight losses and stayed below $102 a barrel on Friday,
heading for its third weekly drop in four as a firmer dollar
weighed, although data showing lower crude stocks in the United
States kept a floor under prices.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell nearly $1 on
Thursday as a surprise cut in interest rates by the European
Central Bank led to a spike in the U.S. dollar, making it
more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy the
dollar-denominated commodity.
Brent was trading 8 cents lower at $101.75 a barrel
by 0340 GMT, after settling down 94 cents. U.S. crude was
unchanged at $94.45 a barrel. The contract closed $1.09 lower.
Both benchmarks were on track to close the week with a loss
of more than 1 percent.
"ECB monetary policy generally has a very muted impact on
commodity prices. The impact is mostly through the dollar," said
Mark Keenan, head of commodities research Asia at Societe
Generale.
Keenan, however, added that the "economic slowdown in Europe
has been a downside risk to commodity markets, so the action is
good in the sense that the European situation is being
addressed", suggesting the boost to the economy and increased
liquidity may ultimately support risk assets, including oil.
Investors are now waiting for U.S. jobs data later in the
day for signs of demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
CRUDE STOCKS LOWER
Oil prices found some support from a drop in U.S. crude oil
inventories, with data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showing a 905,000-barrel fall last week.
U.S. gasoline stocks dropped 2.3 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by
385,000 barrels, the EIA said.
Production at the UK's North Sea Buzzard oilfield has
restarted and will ramp up over the next week after the
demobilisation of a drilling rig, its operator said on Thursday,
marking the return of one of the key fields that underpins Brent
oil futures.
Oil output in Iraq's Kirkuk has slumped to 30,000 barrels
per day (bpd) since June, 90 percent down on earlier this year,
and a federal pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan may be out
of action for over a year due to sabotage, Kirkuk's governor
said.
In February this year Iraqi oil production hit record highs
of 2.8 million bpd nationwide, with an estimated 300,000 bpd
coming from Kirkuk in the north, where Islamic State fighters
have seized swathes of territory and attacked oil installations.
