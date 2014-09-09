* U.S. crude stocks likely dropped last week -Reuters poll
* Brent pressured by ample supply
* Market awaits API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT
(Adds analyst quote, prices at settlement, benchmarks, update
inventory forecast)
NEW YORK , Sept 9 Brent crude oil prices fell to
a 17-month low below $100 per barrel in volatile trade on
Tuesday, a fourth straight daily decline as ample supplies
weighed, while U.S. crude rose on the expectation of dwindling
fuel stockpiles.
Brent crude fell as feared cuts to supply due to violence in
the Middle East have failed to materialize, and production
resumed at Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield after a series
of shutdowns and failed restarts.
In the United States, expectations of another fall in crude
inventories supported prices, as did news of a delayed start up
of the Pony Express pipeline that will carry crude from Wyoming
to Oklahoma.
Brent fell $1.04 to settle at $99.16, the lowest
closing price since April 18, 2013. Earlier in the day, Brent
slumped to $99.03, the lowest intraday price since May 1, 2013.
On Monday, prices slid below $100 for the first time in more
than 14 months.
Brent is down near 12 percent so far this quarter, the
biggest such drop since the second quarter of 2012.
U.S. crude rose 9 cents to settle at $92.75, snapping
a three-day losing streak.
"The bears are trying to run with crude, but it is a
saturated trade on the short side," said Richard Ilczyszyn,
chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in
Chicago. "I wouldn't be surprised to see things turn around -
the low $90s for U.S. crude is a potential buy signal."
Libya's oil output has risen to 740,000 barrels per day, the
National Oil Corp said on Monday, a rise from 725,000 bpd
fuelled by several oil export ports reopening.
The possibility of a cut in output by the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries has kept a floor under oil
prices.
Gulf Arab oil ministers hold their annual meeting on
Thursday in Kuwait that could include discussions about price
levels.
Top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members can
accept oil at $100 per barrel although some delegates see lower
prices as short-lived.
The market is now waiting for U.S. crude inventory data for
clues on the outlook for demand in the world's top oil consumer.
U.S. crude oil stocks likely fell 1.1 million barrels in the
week to Sept. 5, according to a Reuters analysts' survey.
Distillate stockpiles were forecast 600,000 barrels higher,
while gasoline inventories were 200,000 barrels lower, the poll
said.
The poll was released ahead of weekly inventory reports from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday
and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York and Simon Falush in
London; Editing by David Evans, David Gregorio and Marguerita
Choy)