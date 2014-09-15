* China Aug factory output growth slows to near 6-year low
* Investors eye stronger dollar ahead of Fed meeting
* U.S. and EU impose fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Brent crude slumped to a more
than two-year low under $97 per barrel on Monday as a slew of
lacklustre economic data from China, the world's top energy
consumer, cast a shadow on the outlook for oil demand amid
abundant global supplies.
Analysts have warned of a potential hard landing at the
world's No.2 economy after the country's factory output grew at
its slowest pace in nearly six years last month, stoking fears
of lower oil demand growth in the key consumer.
October Brent, which expires on Monday, fell to as
low as $96.21 a barrel, the lowest since July 2, 2012. The
contract recovered to $96.57 by 0411 GMT, down 54 cents.
November Brent was down around 49 cents at $97.47.
U.S. crude was at $91.27 a barrel, down $1, after
slipping earlier to $90.63 - near a 16-month low of $90.43 hit
last week.
"Obviously economic growth in China is one of the key
drivers of world growth and generally of oil demand," Ric
Spooner, chief market analyst of CMC Markets in Sydney said.
"As it currently stands, it seems likely that the (oil)
demand growth won't keep up with the growth in supply capacity."
The Chinese data, which includes a drop in power generation
for the first time in four years, came on the heels of downward
revisions in 2014-2015 global oil demand growth by the
International Energy Agency last week.
On the supply front, Libya's oil production is expected to
rise to 1 million barrels a day in October.
Gulf delegates attending a meeting of oil ministers from the
region said the price drop was unlikely to spur action from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) unless
crude fell below $85 a barrel.
A rally in the U.S. dollar against major currencies has also
taken some shine off oil while investors will be closely
watching the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee later
this week for clues on when the U.S will raise interest rates.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS EYED
Ample supplies and weak demand have hit oil prices in recent
weeks, but investors continue to keep an eye on geopolitical
tensions for indications of any new threat to supply.
"If we see anything that's a significant threat to Iraqi
supply, or threat to the moving of oil and gas to Ukraine, then
we could see a larger than normal upside reaction," Spooner
said.
U.S and EU imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow last week, not
only bringing an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge
Arctic and shale oil reserves but also setting rules on tougher
financing of existing Russian projects.
Oil companies impacted include Gazprom, Gazprom
Neft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas and
Rosneft.
Washington has also garnered support from several countries
in the Gulf and Australia to build a coalition to counter
Islamic State militants who have grabbed swathes of territories
across Syria and Iraq.
(Editing by Florence Tan and Himani Sarkar)