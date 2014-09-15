* China factory output growth slows to near six-year low
* Russia to meet with OPEC as low prices pressure budget
* Russian oil exports seen lower in fourth quarter
* Brent October crude contract expired Monday
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude oil futures ended
little changed on Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent
prices to a 26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude
rose after bouncing off a technical support level near a
16-month low reached last week.
Oil prices dropped early on data showing China's factory
output grew in August at the weakest pace in nearly six years,
while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the
world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp
slowdown.
"The Chinese data was sufficiently negative to create real
worry again about the outlook for demand there and globally,"
said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
News of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak's meeting on
Tuesday with OPEC officials in Vienna, an annual get-together
coming as falling oil prices pressure Moscow's budget, was cited
as helping to pull oil prices off lows on Monday. Oil sales
account for 40 percent of Russia's budget.
October Brent dropped by 46 cents to settle at
$96.65 a barrel, after earlier falling to $96.21, its lowest
since July 2, 2012.
November Brent fell by 8 cents to settle at $97.88,
putting its premium to October's crude LCOc1-LCOc2 at more
than a dollar.
U.S. October crude rose by 65 cents to $92.92,
recovering by more than $2 a barrel after falling earlier in the
session to $90.63, near a 16-month low of $90.43 hit last week.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude settled at $3.73, the
narrowest since April.
"Today's low is $90.63, so we're running into significant
technical support here," said Stephen Schork, editor of The
Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania, who noted that $90.63
represented the Fibonacci retracement number, a figure used by
chart-watching technical traders.
The U.S. October contract expires on Sept. 22.
Brokers also cited news that seaborne Russian oil exports
were seen declining in the fourth quarter of 2014 from the
previous quarter as softening Brent's fall.
CONCERNS ABOUT ECONOMY, DEMAND FOR OIL
Some U.S. economic data on Monday was not supportive for
oil. U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven
months in August.
Factory production dropped 0.4 percent last month after
surging in July, the Federal Reserve said. July's factory output
gain was revised lower to show a 0.7 percent increase rather
than the previously reported 1.0 percent rise.
Chinese data, which showed a drop in power generation for
the first time in four years, came on the heels of downward
revisions in 2014 and 2015 global oil demand growth estimates by
the International Energy Agency last week.
"Struggling global economic growth has resulted in falling
growth in global oil demand," PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said,
adding that concerns over conflict in the Middle East, North
Africa and Russia had not translated into supply disruptions.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York,
Christopher Johnson in London and Jane Xie in Singapore; Editing
by Michael Urquhart, Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)