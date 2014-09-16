* Brent recovers after touching more than two-year lows
* Soft demand, weak economic data cap price gains
* Investors eye Fed meeting for interest rate hike clues
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Brent crude was little
changed just below $98 a barrel on Tuesday, holding gains after
recovering from its lowest price in more than two years but
capped by a soft global economic outlook.
Data reflecting lacklustre manufacturing output performance
in the world's two largest economies, the United States and
China, stoked demand fears and kept oil prices in check.
November Brent was trading up 3 cents to $97.91 a
barrel by 0253 GMT. The October contract which expired on Monday
dipped to a 26-month low at $96.21 in its final session.
U.S. crude for October delivery slipped 15 cents to
$92.77 a barrel.
"The November Brent contract started today, but we still
cannot see any signs that would stop the decline in Brent," said
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
Weak data from China over the weekend added to the gloom,
just days after OECD energy watchdog International Energy Agency
(IEA) had revised down its global oil demand growth projections
for 2014 and 2015.
China's August factory output grew at its weakest pace in
nearly six years, raising fears of a hard landing at the world's
second largest economy.
U.S. manufacturing data was also negative as output fell for
the first time in seven months in August. However, the U.S.
crude price may gain some support from an expected fall in U.S.
commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles last week.
Crude stocks fell 1.8 million barrels on average last week,
according to a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts
conducted ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
POSSIBLE SUPPORT AHEAD
Lower crude production and possible winter demand, may give
the market some support going forward, said Newedge's Hasegawa,
referring to a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) output cut by Saudi
Arabia in August.
Russia is also expected to cut exports of seaborne Russian
Urals and ESPO crude oil blends by 6.2 percent to 50.17 million
tonnes in the last three months of the year from the previous
quarter.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet OPEC
officials on Tuesday in Vienna, his spokeswoman
said.
Looking ahead, investors are eyeing minutes from a two-day
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that ends on
Wednesday which may provide cues on when it would raise interest
rates and how much further the dollar could strengthen and
impact commodities prices.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
(Editing by Florence Tan and Richard Pullin)