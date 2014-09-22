* Weak economic outlook in China, Europe weighs on prices
* Analysts expect OPEC to cut output to support prices
* Libyan production remains curbed
By Robert Gibbons
HOUSTON, Sept 22 Crude oil futures fell on
Monday as ample supply and slowing economic growth in Europe and
China outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Concerns over extended stagnation in Europe, which could
pull down other economies, were highlighted at the G20 meeting
in Australia on Sunday.
China will not dramatically alter its economic policy
because of any one economic indicator, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said on Sunday.
His remarks came days after many economists lowered growth
forecasts for China following the release of data that showed
factory output in August grew at its weakest pace in nearly six
years.
Investors will look for clues on where demand from China is
heading in flash manufacturing PMI data due out on Tuesday.
"China growth is slowing, which is a driver for crude," said
Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at iitrader.com in
Chicago.
"Ample supplies continue to be a major factor. Even if OPEC
cuts output, it will not have a big affect."
Brent crude for November delivery fell $1.42 to
settle at $96.97 a barrel, having dropped $2.01 intraday to
$96.38.
The expiring U.S. October crude contract fell 89
cents to settle and go off the board at $91.52 a barrel, down
for a fourth consecutive session.
U.S. November crude settled at $90.87, down 78 cents.
OPEC members, many of whom need oil prices above $100 a
barrel to meet budgetary needs, will review oil output policy at
a meeting on Nov. 27.
Many analysts expect OPEC to cut output to slow the recent
price slide, but it is not clear how much impact a reduction
would have on prices at a time of oversupply and high
inventories.
"Sentiment remains predominantly bearish given downbeat
demand growth expectations and plentiful supplies," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, London-based oil and commodities strategist at
Russian bank VTB Capital.
"However, I think the downside is limited. The market is
very sensitive to supply jitters, given that the risk premium is
gone, and judging by the reaction last week to a fresh outage in
Libya and OPEC comments."
OPEC's secretary general said last week the group could cut
output next year.
Oil production in Libya has fallen to 700,000 barrels per
day (bpd), down nearly 20 percent from a week ago as its El
Sharara oilfield and Zawiya refinery remain closed, the
state-run National Oil Corp said on Sunday.
Geoffrey Howard, North Africa analyst at consultancy Control
Risks, told Reuters' Global Oil Forum on Monday that Libyan oil
supplies were at risk and likely to fall in the coming weeks.
"Sustained high output levels are highly unlikely," Howard
said. "All oilfields are vulnerable to politically motivated
unrest," he added.
Fighting has intensified in southern Libya as soldiers and
police clashed in the last few days near the El Sharara
oilfield.
