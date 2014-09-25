* Abundant supply pressures Brent prices

* Market shrugs off potential supply risks in Syria

* Saudi August oil output falls, Libya production rises

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after bouncing from its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply continued to drag on prices.

The latest U.S.-led air strikes against militants targeted Islamic State-controlled oil refineries in eastern Syria in a move to choke off a crucial source of revenue for the militant group, U.S. officials said.

But the market shrugged off potential supply risks in the Middle East, focusing on the current glut.

Brent for November delivery had eased 11 cents to $96.84 a barrel by 0234 GMT. It hit its lowest since July 2012 at $95.60 during trade on Wednesday.

U.S. crude slipped 2 cent to $92.78 a barrel on Thursday.

"Geopolitical risk is a factor in the market's mind ... but the market is dominated by supply," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Broadly speaking, there is potential for Brent to get down towards $90 a barrel before we were to start seeing OPEC doing something a bit more concrete about reducing supplies to try and defend price levels."

Last week, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary-general Abdullah al-Badri said he expected the group to lower its output target.

But on Tuesday, United Arab Emirates oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui Mazroui said it was premature to decide until OPEC meets in November.

Meanwhile, OPEC's top oil producer and the world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, pumped 9.597 million barrels of oil per day in August.

Although that was down by 408,000 bpd from around 10 million bpd in July, the amount of crude supplied to the market inched up to 9.688 million bpd in August, an industry source said.

Elsewhere, Libya's current oil output has climbed to 900,000 bpd with the major El Sharara oilfield at 200,000 bpd, an official with the National Oil Corporation said.

It's production stood at 800,000 bpd earlier in the week.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as imports dropped to their lowest level in four months, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The data showed that crude inventories dropped 4.3 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, defying analysts' expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels. (Editing by Joseph Radford)