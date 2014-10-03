* Brent set for fourth weekly fall in five
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 1230 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Brent crude futures rose
towards $94 a barrel on Friday after a three-day slide pulled
prices to their lowest since 2012, but the overall bearish tone
appears intact amid ample supply.
The crude benchmark is set to end lower for a fourth week in
five, having fallen more than 15 percent this year as global
supplies have remained high despite rising conflict in the
Middle East.
"I think the market is being complacent about the risks.
There's no premium that's being worked into the price and that
sort of sends a bit of worry down my spine," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.
The turmoil in Iraq sent Brent to a nine-month high of
$115.71 a barrel in June, but prices have fallen since, with no
disruptions to global oil supply and Libyan output even rising.
New tensions in the Middle East are cropping up, however.
Turkey's parliament authorised the government on Thursday to
order military action against Islamic State as the insurgents
tightened their grip on a Syrian border town, sending thousands
more Kurdish refugees into Turkey.
Brent for November delivery was up 36 cents at
$93.78 a barrel by 0317 GMT. But the contract is down more than
$3 for the week, having hit $91.55 on Thursday, its lowest since
June 2012.
U.S. November crude added 39 cents to $91.40 per
barrel. It has lost more than $2 this week, its steepest weekly
fall in a month. It dropped to as low as $88.18 in the previous
session, its lowest point since April 2013.
Some investors may be betting on a softer U.S. jobs number
for September that could sap the dollar's strength and boost
commodities, such as oil, said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets.
"We might be seeing some positioning or buying as a defence
against the risk of the nonfarm payrolls being skewed to the
downside," said Spooner. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced
commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
But economists polled by Reuters forecast that U.S. nonfarm
payrolls likely rose by 215,000 last month against 142,000 in
August.
Some analysts say only a cut in output by the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may rescue oil prices as
expectations rise that they would agree to do so at their
meeting next month in Vienna.
While some OPEC countries are calling for supply cuts,
however, other core members are betting winter demand will
revive the market, suggesting the group is no closer to any
collective steps.
"I think once we get down to $85-$90 for Brent one would
imagine that OPEC would be beginning to talk about tightening
supply," said CMC Markets' Spooner.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)