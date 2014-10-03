* WTI/Brent spread at narrowest since Aug. 2013
* Ample supply, strong dollar providing headwinds
* U.S. non-farm payrolls better than expected
(Updates with CFTC data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Global crude oil prices extended
a months-long rout into bear market territory on Friday, with
Brent notching a new 27-month low as the dollar spiked following
upbeat U.S. employment data and further signs of undiminished
crude supply.
The rallying U.S. dollar has re-emerged as a key driver for
commodity prices in recent months, making raw materials more
costly for most importers and reviving a once-popular spread
trade. It reached a more than four-year peak on Friday after a
report showing the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected
last month, putting unemployment at a six-year low.
Brent for November delivery fell by $1.11 to settle
at $92.31, after earlier touching $91.48 a barrel, its lowest
since June 2012. It lost 5.1 percent on the week, its steepest
weekly loss since April 2013. It was the fourth week in five
that the international benchmark has settled lower.
Brent has fallen by more than 20 percent since June, when it
climbed near $116 following the incursion of Islamist militants
into Iraq.
U.S. November crude fell by $1.27 to settle at $89.74
a barrel. It has lost around $2 this week, its steepest weekly
fall in a month.
"The surging dollar is the primary driver pressing us back
down again," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC
in New York.
He also cited rising production from Russian oil fields
emerging from maintenance, and a report from this week showing
OPEC production hitting two-year highs of 31 million barrels per
day (bpd)in September.
The spread between the front month Brent and U.S. crude
futures contracts settled at $2.57, widening by more than $1
after reaching its narrowest since August 2013 at $1.42 a barrel
earlier in the session.
AMPLE SUPPLY
Conflict in the Middle East has not had a significant impact
on supply. Islamic State activities in northern Iraq have had
little impact on oil-producing southern provinces, while
production in Libya has accelerated despite deep instability.
A cut in output by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) could support oil prices, but the
group is not due to meet until Nov. 27 and there have been no
signals that it will take action before then.
Although OPEC member Iran has called for supply cuts, other
core members are betting that winter demand will revive the
market.
Speculators boosted their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil
just before a jarring price rout on the market this week, weekly
trading data showed on Friday.
Money managers, including those at hedge funds, raised their
net long holding in U.S. crude futures and options by 7,599 to
208,224 contracts for the week ended Sept. 30, according to the
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Sam Wilkin in
London, Manolo Serapio in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy
and Chizu Nomiyama)