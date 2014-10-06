* Dollar index near 4-year high after upbeat U.S. jobs
* Brent could fall to $90, first time since June 2012
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Oct 6 Brent crude futures fell to near
$92 a barrel on Monday, extending this year's rout that saw the
international benchmark hit a 27-month low in the previous
session due to a strong U.S. dollar and ample oil supply.
Brent lost nearly 5 percent last week, its steepest decline
since April 2013. The oil finished its fourth week in five lower
after the dollar touched a four-year high on Friday.
"My feeling is the fall in Brent has gone far enough - $90
is the breakeven point for Saudi Arabia to maintain current
levels of public spending," said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at
Tokyo's Mitsubishi Corp.
"We are already underwater for countries like Iran and
Russia" where oil prices have fallen below the level needed to
meet spending commitments, Nunan added.
The last time Brent dropped below $90 was in June 2012, and
Nunan said that support level could be breached today, if the
dollar sustains its gains.
A firmer greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such
as oil more costly for buyers using other currencies.
Brent for November delivery was down 33 cents at
$91.98 a barrel by 0421 GMT. The benchmark touched $91.48 on
Friday, its lowest since June 2012.
U.S. November crude slipped 7 cents to $89.67 a
barrel.
The dollar hovered near a four-year peak against a basket of
currencies after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday bolstered
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
by mid-2015 or earlier.
U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 248,000 last month and the
jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008.
A cut in output by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) could support oil prices, but the
group is not due to meet until Nov. 27 and there have been no
signals that it will take action before then.
OPEC member Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter,
will maintain steady supplies to at least two Asian buyers in
November, industry sources said.
"Despite all the geopolitical risks in the market there is
still a surplus of crude. That's been the case in the last six
months, but we are now entering the higher demand winter
season," Nunan said.
Kurdish forces battled with Islamist militants for control
of Kobani, a town on the Syrian border, on Sunday after
insurgents ramped up their offensive despite being targeted with
air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition.
In eastern Ukraine, a ceasefire is under threat after Kiev
accused Moscow-backed separatists of again violating a month-old
ceasefire in fighting that killed at least five Ukraine and
rebel forces and injured 38 in Donetsk.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Tom Hogue)