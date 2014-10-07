* Saudi rules out output cuts with lower contract prices
-analyst
* Geopolitical risks stripped out of prices -analyst
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Brent crude futures slipped
further away from $93 a barrel on Tuesday and partially erased
the previous session's gains, with concerns about abundant
supply outweighing the positive boost to prices from the U.S.
dollar's recent weakness.
Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday with Brent
ending the session higher after falling earlier, following a
slump in the U.S. dollar. The dollar suffered its biggest
one-day drop since January on Monday against a basket of major
currencies, but steadied in the Asian time zone on
Tuesday.
An increase in the U.S. dollar makes oil more costly for
buyers using other currencies.
The rally in oil prices on Monday was a short-term reaction
to the fall in the dollar, said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"The momentum (in oil prices) has been downward. One of the
key bits of news is Saudi Arabia cutting prices. This removes
any near term potential for production cuts," leaving
oversupplied oil markets to weigh on prices, Spooner said.
Saudi Aramco will sharply cut official oil prices for Asian
customers in November, the state-run company said on October 1,
in the clearest sign yet the OPEC member and world's largest
exporter is trying to compete for crude market share.
Brent oil for November delivery was down 9 cents at
$92.70 a barrel by 0427 GMT after ending 48 cents higher in the
previous session. It hit an intraday low of $91.25 a barrel on
Monday.
U.S. November crude dropped 8 cents to $90.26 after
it settled 60 cents higher on Monday.
"The market has stripped out any risk premium for
geopolitical issues. A bit of a tightening up (of supply) over
Libya for example is not going to make much difference (to
prices)," Spooner said.
But he still saw oil markets as vulnerable to geopolitical
shocks from the Middle East.
Fighting raged between Kurdish defenders and Islamic State
militants in Kobani, a town on the Syrian-Turkish border, on
Monday in an assault that has lasted almost three weeks.
NATO would support member Turkey if it came under attack
from fighting involving Islamic State militants in neighbouring
Syria, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on
Monday.
Germany and France will present a new proposal shortly under
which their soldiers could help monitor a ceasefire between
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, a
German foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
