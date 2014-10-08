By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 8 Brent crude futures fell to
just above $91 a barrel on Wednesday, holding to a months-long
tumble in prices as lower economic growth forecasts raised new
concerns about global oil demand amid rising U.S. inventory
levels.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global
economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning
of weaker growth in core eurozone countries, Japan and big
emerging markets like Brazil.
While the IMF kept its growth outlook for China, the
world's second-biggest oil consumer, unchanged at 7.4 percent
for this year, it saw a risk of a hard landing in the medium
term due to concerns over excess industrial capacity and credit.
"Growth concerns are on traders' minds, coupled with the
glut in supply. The market is caught on a vortex of high supply
and weak demand," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at Sydney's
OptionsXpress.
Brent for November delivery fell $1 to $91.11 by
0354 GMT after hit $91.03 earlier in the session, its lowest
point since June 2012.
Oil prices have trended lower on oversupply and weak demand
since mid-June, when Brent hit a nine-month high of $115.71.
West Texas Intermediate for November delivery dropped
93 cents to $87.92 a barrel after falling to $87.77 earlier in
the session, its lowest since April 2013.
