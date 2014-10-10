* Brent had fallen near $88, lowest since December 2010
* WTI had hit low beneath $84, lowest since 2012
* Top exporter Saudi Arabia raised Sept output -OPEC
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Global oil prices rebounded on
Friday, after sinking to the lowest levels in nearly four years
earlier in the day, as end-of-week short-covering stalled a near
four-month price rout.
Pressured by ample supply and weak economic data, Brent
crude oil has dropped $25 dollars since June and on Friday fell
below $90 a barrel to its lowest level since December 2010. U.S.
prices have also fallen sharply.
But position squaring by traders late on Friday, ahead of
the weekend, provided some support after sharp losses earlier
this week.
"It looks like we oversold the downside. A lot of people are
covering shorts before the weekend," said Carl Larry, chief
executive of consultancy Oil Outlooks.
Brent crude for November delivery settled up 16
cents at $90.21 a barrel after earlier falling to $88.11, the
lowest since December 2010.
U.S. November crude finished up just 5 cents at
$85.82 a barrel. The contract earlier hit a session low of
$83.59, its lowest since July 2012.
Many remain bearish about oil prices, in part because there
has been little sign that the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries plans to cut production in the face of
falling prices.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia said it had boosted its oil
production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September,
raising doubts the world's top exporter would be prepared to
take unilateral action to cut in the near future.
Oil output has also risen in OPEC members Iraq and Libya,
the group said in its monthly oil market report, despite
violence and instability in both countries. Total OPEC output
rose by 400,000 bpd to 30.47 million bpd in September.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Friday
his country wants a special OPEC meeting to discuss the recent
fall in crude oil prices. "
But cuts to Iran's official selling prices for its crude
have raised more doubts about OPEC's willingness to curtail
supply to try to stabilize prices, and analysts said other
producers could follow suit.
"The dual combination of economic fear and ample supplies
continues to pressure oil. The market just cannot find a
bottom," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Disappointing economic data from Europe and Asia, has also
helped push Brent off its year high of $115.71 in June. Brent
was on track to record a third straight week of losses.
Global shares fell to a six-month trough early on Friday as
concern about a recession in Germany deepened after sources in
the ruling coalition said Europe's largest economy would next
week cut its growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015.
Also adding pressure was data due next week that was
forecast to show that softer domestic demand probably slowed
growth in China's imports, investment and retail sales to
multi-month or multi-year lows in September.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan, Edward McAllister in New York
and Libby George in London, additional reporting by David
Sheppard in London, Keith Wallis and Florence Tan in Singapore;
Editing by Gunna Dickson, Peter Galloway and Tom Brown)