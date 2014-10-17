* Ample supply, weak oil demand outlook for 2015 depressing
market
* US jobless claims and factory data lend support
* US crude inventories surged last week, gasoline stocks
down -EIA
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Oil got some respite on Friday
from a four-month rout, with Brent climbing by almost a dollar
to above $86 a barrel after positive U.S. data buoyed global
financial markets, although market analysts doubted the rally
would take it much higher.
The global oil benchmark is still headed for its fourth
weekly loss in a row, having hit a four-year low on Thursday as
excess supply and weak demand from Europe to China pummelled
prices.
Front-month Brent was up 75 cents a barrel at $86.57
at 0231 GMT. The November contract expired on Thursday, settling
up 69 cents at $84.47 a barrel.
U.S. November crude, on track to post its third
weekly decline, climbed 55 cents to $83.25 after settling 92
cents higher in the previous session.
"Most of the traders in the market are probably trading from
the short side, so when we see a little bit of buying, we often
think that we'll see a little bit of a short-covering rally,"
said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.
"If that's the case, there might be some weakness still to
play out."
Brent has lost more than 20 percent of its value since June
and was dragged down earlier in the week by signals from key
OPEC members suggesting the group was unlikely to intervene on
prices.
Leading oil analysts across Wall Street have raced this
month to slash their price forecasts by as much $12 a barrel as
old assumptions about Saudi Arabia's readiness to defend a $100
crude are radically revised.
A downward revision in global oil demand for 2015 by the
International Energy Agency further depressed the market.
"There's a glut of supply on the market at the moment. A lot
of North American production coming up is not helping that side
of the equation," Le Brun said.
"Outside of the U.S., there's not a lot of demand at the
moment. Unfortunately, that's a story that could play out at
least into early 2015, until we see some further central bank
support," he said, referring to possible stimulus measures from
the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and People's Bank of
China.
Technical analysts said U.S. oil prices may slump further if
they fall below critical support at $80.
Crude inventories in the United States surged by nearly 9
million barrels last week as refineries cut output and imports
inched up, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Thursday.
Gasoline inventories fell 4 million barrels to
their lowest level since November 2012, compared with analyst
expectations in a Reuters poll of a drop of 1.2 million barrels.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)