* First Ebola case in NYC confirmed - mayor
* Saudi crude supplies down 328,000 bpd in Sept - industry
source
* All eyes on OPEC meeting on Nov. 27
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Brent reversed sharp overnight
gains and fell towards $86 a barrel on Friday as investors' risk
appetite took a hit from news that a doctor in New York City
tested positive for Ebola.
The first confirmed case in America's largest city has
renewed fears about the spread of the virus, prompting a tumble
in U.S. stock futures, while Asian shares also lost ground.
"Such news is not good for risk assets, with investors
looking for a flight to safety. This could curb travel and
that's how it could feed through to the oil markets," said Ben
Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"We could also be seeing some profit-taking after very
strong overnight gains."
The front-month contract of international oil benchmark
Brent was down 61 cents at $86.22 a barrel by 0233 GMT.
Brent settled $2.12, or 2.5 percent, higher on Thursday, its
largest percentage gain in a day since June 12.
U.S. crude for December delivery fell 70 cents to
$81.39 a barrel, after closing $1.57 higher, its largest daily
gain since Sept. 16.
SAUDI SUPPLIES LOWER
Oil markets had risen sharply on news that crude supplies to
the market from Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, fell
to 9.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, down 328,000
bpd from August, according to an industry source.
This comes after OPEC's (Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries) September world oil report that Saudi pumped 9.7
million bpd, up from 9.6 million bpd in August. The difference
could be due to how much oil was put into storage.
Broadly stronger than expected economic data from the
Eurozone also provided some support.
"Certainly this was the good news that the market was
looking for after news on weakening demand. And I think with the
majority of the market in a short position, any positive news
will give a major reaction to the upside. It's all over to the
OPEC meeting now," Le Brun of OptionsXpress said.
The 12-member OPEC will meet on Nov. 27 to review its output
target of 30 million bpd for the first half of 2015. So far,
only a minority of members have called for an output cut,
including Libya.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)