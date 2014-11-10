* Ukraine ceasefire under threat with heaviest shelling in a
month
* Two Libyan oil fields closed, export terminal shut
* Oil prices to move sideways until OPEC meeting -analyst
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Brent crude rose towards $84 a
barrel on Monday, climbing for a second straight session amid
heightened military activity in Ukraine and as chaos in Libya
again threatened disruptions to the country's oil output and
exports.
A slew of weak economic data from China offered further
evidence the world's second largest economy was cooling, opening
the door for Beijing to implement stimulus measures that could
spark demand in what is also the world's No.2 oil consumer.
The dollar nudged lower but remained close to a four-year
peak on Monday, helping to cap oil markets. A strong greenback
makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders
of other currencies and slows buying.
"I think generally the market was reacting to reports that
Russian troops were going into Ukraine," said Victor Shum,
managing director of downstream energy consulting with IHS.
The market was also keeping an eye on the ongoing political
turmoil in Libya, where the El Feel and El Sharara oilfields
have been shut and exports from Libya's 120,000 barrel per day
Hariga oil port were blocked on Saturday.
Brent crude for December delivery rose 34 cents to
$83.73 per barrel by 0439 GMT after gaining 53 cents in the
previous session. The benchmark declined nearly 3 percent last
week, the seventh straight week it had fallen, the longest such
stretch since late 2002.
U.S. crude climbed 25 cents to $78.90 per barrel
after settling 74 cents higher in the previous session.
The two-month-old ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian
separatists looked shakier over the weekend as the pro-Moscow
stronghold of Donetsk was hit by the heaviest shelling in a
month on Sunday. Also, a European security watchdog said it had
spotted unidentified armoured troop columns in rebel territory,
which Kiev said supported its claims that Russia was moving
tanks and men into Ukraine.
China's annual consumer inflation remained at a near
five-year low in October at 1.6 percent and the producer price
index fell 2.2 percent, its 32nd consecutive decline, amid
sluggish demand, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Monday.
That followed weaker annual growth in China's exports and
imports in October, data showed on Saturday, although China's
crude imports compared with a year ago accelerated with the
drop-off in prices..
"China trade data showed imports of crude oil accelerated to
18 percent in October, from 7.4 percent in September, as
importers took advantage of a 10 percent drop in oil prices,"
ANZ analysts said in a research note on Monday.
"China's oil purchases (strategic and commercial) could
support market sentiment near-term, but focus should remain
mainly on whether or not OPEC will cut output," the analysts
said.
OPEC ministers will meet on Nov. 27 and are likely to
discuss how to react to the slide in oil markets that has seen
Brent futures drop from a peak near $116 since June.
"I think oil prices will remain under pressure. The market
can expect some sideways trade until the OPEC ministerial
meeting towards the end of this month if there is no significant
news on supply disruptions," Shum said.
