* Two Libyan oil fields closed, export terminal shut
* Shelling in eastern Ukraine puts pressure on cease fire
* Kuwait oil minister says OPEC output cut unlikely
By Nia Williams
Nov 10 U.S. crude fell more than $1 on Monday,
edging below $78 a barrel, and Brent crude also dropped with
both reversing early gains as U.S. dollar strength outweighed
worries about conflict in Libya and Ukraine.
The dollar rose 0.18 percent against a basket of currencies
, regaining ground after dropping in European trade.
Recent strength has made oil and other commodities priced in
dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies,
suppressing demand.
Persistent concerns about a global surplus of crude and
slowing growth have pushed oil prices down nearly 30 percent
since June.
U.S. front-month crude futures fell as low as $77.20
before settling at $77.40 per barrel, down $1.25. Earlier in the
session, the contract touched a high of $79.85.
Brent crude also reversed early gains to settle down
more than $1 per barrel at $82.34. The spread between the two
global benchmarks CL-LCO1=R was steady at $4.95.
"There's been a lot of pressure of WTI (U.S. crude) today.
There was a big huge reversal as we did see the dollar turn
around," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures in Chicago. "I think we will probably consolidate around
this range. Everyone is looking ahead to the OPEC meeting."
The Nov. 27 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries is a key focal point for a market awash with
supply, but so far the cartel has given no clear indication that
it will cut output.
Kuwaiti Oil Minister Ali al-Omair said on Monday that OPEC
was unlikely to cut production.
Intraday profit-taking meant crude's earlier gains on
disruptions in Libya and heightened military activity in Ukraine
were short-lived.
"When rallies happen, they are being taken as an opportunity
to sell," said Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at
iiTrader in Chicago.
In Libya, an armed brigade from Operation Dawn, one of the
factions backing the rival government, took control of the
country's largest oilfield, El Sharara, a commander in charge of
security at the site said. If confirmed, it would be the first
attempt to take physical control of oil production by the rival
government.
Meanwhile in Ukraine, government forces shelled the
pro-Moscow stronghold of Donetsk on Sunday, putting a fragile
cease-fire under pressure. An escalation of tensions in Ukraine
could disrupt Europe's gas supplies from Russia, potentially
increasing demand for oil.
