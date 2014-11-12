* API says US crude stocks fell 1.5 mln barrels
* Oil markets depressed by Saudi minister's comments
* Libya's El Sharara field shuts down hours after reopening
* Coming Up: EIA inventory report on Thursday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 12 Benchmark Brent crude fell
below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010 on
technical selling, pressure from a strong dollar and after Saudi
Arabia's oil minister refused to say if the kingdom will support
calls from some OPEC members to cut crude output.
After settlement, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S.
crude inventories shrank by 1.5 million barrels last week. But
Brent did not rebound even though analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a build of 800,000 barrels. On Thursday, the U.S.
government's Energy Information Administration will issue
official weekly inventory data.
"It looks like sentiment in oil is so weak now that it's
hard to get the market to believe in anything overly bullish,"
said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Oil prices also got no lift from news that an attempt to
restart Libya's largest oilfield, El Sharara, had to be
abandoned because of a blocked pipeline.
Brent hit a session low of $79.84, its lowest since
September 2010, before settling down $1.29 at $80.38. After
settlement, Brent slid below $80 again.
Worries of a global oil glut have pushed Brent down 30
percent from its June high above $115.
After Brent broke below technical support at $80.50, "it
capitulated to a series of technical collapses," said Gene
McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The strong dollar also weighed on Brent as the greenback hit
a 14-month high against the British pound.
U.S. oil touched a session low of $76.63, then
settled down 76 cents at $77.18.
In Mexico, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said during a
visit that the kingdom wants stable oil markets. He also said
talk of an oil price war was baseless.
But oil market players were disappointed when Naimi did not
say whether Saudi Arabia will support a production cut at OPEC's
meeting on Nov. 27.
"Parsing his words sounds to me like the Saudis will not
cut," said John Kilduff, partner at New York hedge fund Again
Capital.
The Saudis, top exporters of oil, said in OPEC's monthly
report on Wednesday their output barely changed in
October.
On Tuesday, the oil minister of Iran, which hopes for an
OPEC output cut to boost prices, met Kuwait's emir as part of a
tour ahead of a Nov. 27 meeting of the producer group. Kuwait's
oil minister has said an output cut is unlikely.
