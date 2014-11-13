* OPEC says demand for its crude will drop next year
* Brent-WTI spread narrows as U.S. producers feel pinch
* U.S. crude stocks fell 1.5 million barrels last week -API
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly stock data
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Brent crude traded around $80
a barrel on Thursday, near its lowest since 2010, after OPEC
said demand for its oil would fall next year, while Saudi Arabia
remained silent about a possible cut in production.
Global demand for oil from OPEC will drop to 29.20 million
barrels per day (bpd) next year, almost 1 million bpd less than
it currently produces, the cartel said in its monthly report.
Brent broke below $80 a barrel for the first time since 2010
on Wednesday before settling at $80.38, down $1.29 on the day.
Brent crude for December delivery, which expires on
Thursday, had shed another 38 cents to $80.00 a barrel as of
0314 GMT.
"There are not many bullish factors to lift the market now,"
said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"But it's not a one-way street down. Those who have been
selling want to take profits around this area," he said.
U.S. crude for December delivery was down 16 cents at
$77.02 a barrel.
The spread between the two benchmarks has narrowed more than
$3 in the past week. The recent sharp decline in oil prices may
cut investment in U.S. shale oil by 10 percent next year, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $2.98
on Thursday from as much as $6.42 last week.
ALL EYES ON SAUDI
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi broke months of
silence on Wednesday to reaffirm the kingdom's long-standing
policy of seeking stable global markets, dismissing talk of a
price war".
However, al-Naimi offered no insight on the kingdom's
response to tumbling oil prices, leaving investors guessing
about the outcome of OPEC's next meeting on Nov. 27.
U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to
373 million, compared with analysts' expectations of an increase
of 800,000 barrels, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed.
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration will
publish its weekly data at 1600 GMT.
Libya abandoned an attempt to restart production at the El
Sharara oil field on Wednesday after a pipeline blockage,
state-run National Oil Corp said.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)