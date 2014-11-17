* Brent down just a bit after Russia/Venezuela price defense
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Oil pared early losses on
Monday after Russia and Venezuela appeared to be coordinating on
a price defense plan, but Brent and U.S. crude still ended lower
on worries over Japan's recession.
Benchmark Brent crude's front-month contract settled
down 10 cents at $79.31 a barrel, after falling as much as
$1.47 to a session low at $77.94.
Front-month U.S. crude finished 18 cents lower at
$75.64 a barrel, after a session bottom at $74.71.
Japan, the fourth largest crude importer, saw its economy
shrink unexpectedly by an annualized 1.6 percent in the third
quarter due to weak consumption and exports that pushed it into
recession.
"Arguably, the Japanese recession is pulling everything
down, crude included. But the oil market has another and bigger
problem: that the OPEC meeting will come and go without any
change in production," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil
Associates in Houston.
Traders are awaiting any sign that a Nov. 27 meeting of
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree on
an output cut to overcome a widely-perceived oil glut. Brent has
fallen about 30 percent from a June high above $115 on
oversupply concerns.
The chief executive of top Russian oil producer Rosneft
will fly to Vienna on Nov. 25, the state-backed firm
said, raising speculation he will try coordinating price action
with some of the cartel's members.
Previous overtures between OPEC and Russia haven't produced
results. But oil's drop below $80 a barrel has raised focus on
the Nov. 27 meeting, possibly the most pivotal since the 2008
financial crisis.
Venezuela said its Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez and
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had met in Moscow to
discuss oil price defense. Iran, meanwhile, accused some in OPEC
of making excuses not to cut production.
The moves came as Saudi Arabia's finance minister reinforced
the notion that OPEC's largest oil exporter will not be cutting
supplies when he said the price drop was not expected to
directly impact the kingdom's budget or government spending next
year. Ibrahim Alassaf has also said oil prices should be left to
market forces.
