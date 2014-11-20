* OPEC will cut production to 30m bpd target -Libyan
official
* China flash PMI factory output contracts in October -HSBC
survey
* Market waiting for slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Brent crude held above $78 a
barrel on Thursday as the market waited for news on possible
cuts in oil output ahead of next week's OPEC meeting and a
private survey showed China's factory output contracting for the
first time in six months.
According to Samir Kamal, Libya's OPEC governor and head of
planning at the Libyan oil ministry, ministers from the oil
producers' cartel will agree to scale back production to OPEC's
own target of 30 million barrels a day at the Nov. 27 meeting.
That would result in a cut in output of between
250,000-600,000 barrels a day in an effort to buoy oil prices,
which have fallen to a four-year low.
"The market has fallen to a level it is going to park at
until it gets anything more definitive about OPEC," said Ric
Spooner, chief market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets. "That's
what the market is waiting for."
Brent rose five cents to $78.15 a barrel as of 0333
GMT after closing 37 cents down in the previous session.
U.S. crude for December delivery fell 5 cents to
$74.53 a barrel, after finished down 3 cents on Wednesday.
The factory output survey in China added to signs that the
world's second-largest economy was still losing traction.
The China flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 from a final reading of 50.4
in October, below the 50.3 reading forecast by analysts.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50
points to contraction on a monthly basis.
"It could be a relief because it's holding up in the face of
a weaker property and construction sector," Spooner said.
The market was also waiting for a slew of economic data from
the United States later on Thursday, including consumer prices
for October.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
released minutes of last month's policy meeting, which revealed
concerns U.S. inflation could remain below target for "quite
some time".
U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 2.6 million
barrels last week, supported by an increase in oil imports, data
from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Alan Raybould)