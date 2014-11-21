By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 21 Brent briefly touched $80 a
barrel on Friday on speculation OPEC could agree to output cuts
at its meeting next week, with strong U.S. economic data also
bolstering oil prices.
Venezuela reiterated its call for production cuts, with
Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez saying it was willing to cut its
own output if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed to reduce production at its Nov. 27 meeting.
Libya, Ecuador and Venezuela earlier called for OPEC to cut
production. Iran urged fellow OPEC members to shore up oil
prices while saying a reduction in output was unlikely.
"There's been a lot of rumours on what OPEC might decide to
do in its upcoming meeting in the last 24 hours," which fuelled
a jump in both Brent and U.S. crude prices, said Victor Shum,
managing director of downstream energy consulting with IHS.
Brent hit $80 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday and
U.S. crude futures rose nearly $1 although prices retreated as
traders took positions and investors bet on the outcome of the
OPEC meeting, Shum said.
"I think it will be very difficult for OPEC to agree a cut
and announce a headline number," he added.
Brent was up 24 cents at $79.57 a barrel as of 0354
GMT on Friday after jumping $1.23 in the previous session. The
benchmark could snap an eight-week slide if the gains are
sustained on Friday.
U.S. crude for January delivery rose 46 cents to
$76.31 a barrel after gaining $1 in the previous session.
Oil prices were supported by a raft of U.S. economic data
that came out overnight in the Asian time zone.
That included a business activity index that surged to its
highest level in 21 years, while home resales rose to an annual
rate of 5.26 million units, the highest since September 2013.
Further signs of optimism about the U.S. economy came with
U.S. jobless claims, which have remained below the 300,000
threshold for 10 straight weeks, although they fell less than
expected last week.
Investors are also keeping an eye on Iran. Sharp divisions
remain between Tehran and world powers on an agreement over
Iran's nuclear programme, which could see the deadline for a
pact extended to March from Nov. 24, officials said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Alan Raybould)