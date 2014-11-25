* Oil prices have fallen 30 pct since June
* Russia, some OPEC members want 1 million bpd output cut
* But Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to commit
* OPEC meets in Vienna on Thursday to discuss production
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Brent crude oil prices started
Tuesday's Asian trading under $80 a barrel as traders lowered
their expectation of a significant output cut by oil producers'
club OPEC.
Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna and some are
imploring the group to cut 1 million barrels per day or more to
support prices that have fallen about 30 percent since June on
the back of rising supply being met by cooling demand.
Non-member Russia, which needs higher prices to support its
economy, tried to sway OPEC to slash production, suggesting
Moscow could cut its own crude output by about 300,000 barrels a
day, yet analysts said its efforts may be in vain.
"Investors appear to have lowered the probability of a
production cut at this week's OPEC summit," ANZ bank said in a
morning note on Tuesday.
Brent was trading at $79.43 a barrel at 0140 GMT,
down 25 cents. U.S. crude was down 11 cents to $75.67 a
barrel.
Libya, Venezuela, Iran and Ecuador have called for OPEC and
its 12 member states to cut production, while Kuwait has said an
output reduction is unlikely.
Key will be what the club's biggest producer and exporter
Saudi Arabia decides, with some analysts expecting no price
supporting action from the kingdom.
"The rapid growth now being achieved in non-OPEC production
means it faces the risk that even a large cut to supply may not
be enough to support prices and could simply result in lost
market share and revenue," Barclays Bank said.
"Saudi Arabia's response so far to falling oil prices is an
acknowledgment that it is less able to influence oil prices than
at any time over the past decade," it added.
Some commodity fund managers believe oil prices could slide
to $60 per barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output
cut.
