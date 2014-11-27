* OPEC's Gulf members will not propose output cut
* U.S., China oil storage rises
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Oil prices fell in early Asian
trading on Thursday as it became unlikely that producer club
OPEC would announce large output cuts during a meeting this
week, and after Chinese and U.S. stocks increased.
The Gulf producers within the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates - said on Wednesday that they will not
propose an output cut during the offical meeting on Thursday,
reducing the likelihood of joint action by OPEC to prop up
prices that have sunk by a third since June.
Benchmark Brent futures were down 50 cents at $77.25
a barrel at 0205 GMT, close to four-year lows, and U.S. crude
was 56 cents weaker as $73.15 a barrel.
Yet analysts said caution would remain in the market until
the OPEC meeting officially concludes on Thursday.
"Crude oil prices declined as the market awaits the outcome
of the OPEC meeting. Saudi Arabia for the first time provided a
firmer stance on their view on cutting production, indicating
they believe the oil market will stabilise itself," ANZ bank
said in a morning note on Thursday.
"This comes as crude oil inventories in the USA rose for the
second week, increasing by 1.9 million barrels, according to
EIA," it added.
In China, the government has quietly increased its strategic
petroleum reserves (SPR) to around 30 days' worth of imports,
double the amount its official plan has revealed, as the world's
top energy consumer takes advantage of a dive in prices to
strengthen its position in the global oil market.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)