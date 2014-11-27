* OPEC leaves oil output unchanged
* Brent crude oil drops to lowest since July 2010
* U.S. crude weakest since May 2010
By Nia Williams
Nov 27 Brent crude oil plunged as much as $6.50
a barrel on Thursday, and U.S. crude fell by nearly as much,
posting the steepest one-day falls since 2011, after OPEC
decided against cutting output despite a huge oversupply in
world markets.
Asked whether the oil producer group had decided not to
reduce production, Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told
reporters: "That is right."
Oil prices have fallen by more than a third since June as
increasing production in North America from shale oil has
overwhelmed demand at a time of sluggish global economic growth.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries had been discussing at their meeting in Vienna whether
to agree a production cut in an attempt to rebalance the global
oil market.
Crude prices have been falling all week as traders and
analysts scaled back expectations of an OPEC production cut, but
the sharp dive after Thursday's meeting showed the decision was
not fully priced in.
Benchmark Brent futures settled at $72.58 a barrel,
down $5.17, after hitting a four-year low of $71.25 earlier in
the session. The contract was on track for its biggest monthly
fall since 2008.
U.S. crude was last down $4.64 at $69.05 a barrel.
Prices fell rapidly in early U.S. trade, before stabilizing as
market activity dropped off towards midday, with many traders
away for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
At its lowest point on Thursday, U.S. crude traded at
$67.75, nearly $6.00 down on the day, its weakest since May
2010.
The cartel, whose largest producer and exporter is Saudi
Arabia, will meet again in June next year, said an OPEC
delegate.
Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York,
said the slide in U.S. crude could continue below $65 a barrel
in coming weeks, a factor that may start to challenge the
economics of North American shale oil production.
"I really think we will start getting into a price war,"
Zahir said. "I think you would be a little crazy to try to pick
a bottom here. I expect to see a bounce but any bounce will be
sold into."
Oil analysts said the OPEC decision left the oil market
vulnerable to much bigger falls as abundant supply of high
quality, light crude oil floods world markets, much of it from
shale oil in North America.
"In the short term, given market skepticism that recent
price levels are low enough to substantially slow U.S. output
growth, we expect price levels to drop below $70/bbl for Brent
and even lower for WTI (U.S. crude)," Barclays analysts said in
a note.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Jack Stubbs in
London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore; editing by Christopher
Johnson, Keiron Henderson, W Simon and Cynthia Osterman)