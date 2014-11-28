TOKYO/SINGAPORE Nov 28 U.S. crude futures
tumbled nearly $6 on Friday to the lowest since May 2010 after
OPEC decided against cutting output, leaving the market with
excess supply that deepened oil's months-long rout.
Saudi Arabia blocked calls on Thursday from poorer members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for
production cuts to arrest a slide in global prices.
By sticking to its output target of 30 million barrels per
day, "OPEC is clearly signaling that it will no longer bear the
burden of market adjustment alone and this decision puts the
onus on other producers, especially U.S. tight oil to adjust as
well," Barclays analysts said in a note.
U.S. crude for January delivery fell to a session low
of $67.75 a barrel, down almost $6 from Wednesday's settlement.
U.S. markets were shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
U.S. crude was trading at $68.61 by 0035 GMT, down $5.08.
With a loss of nearly 15 percent in November, the contract is on
course for its biggest monthly drop since May 2012.
Brent crude fell $5.17 to $72.58 a barrel on
Thursday, after dropping to as low as $71.25, its weakest since
July 2010. The crude benchmark is headed for its steepest
monthly decline since November 2008, having fallen more than 15
percent this month.
Brent has lost more than 37 percent since June as increasing
production in North America from shale oil has overwhelmed
demand at a time of sluggish global economic growth.
Crude prices have been falling all week as traders and
analysts scaled back expectations of an OPEC production cut, but
the sharp dive after Thursday's meeting showed the decision was
not fully priced in.
"With OPEC deciding to target market share, we believe that
crude oil prices could trade at or below current levels for a
while as the crude oil sector pushes out high-cost producers in
order to balance markets," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said
in a note.
Russia's most powerful oil official Igor Sechin said oil
prices could fall to $60 or below by the end of the first half
of next year and that Russia had the potential to cut between
200,000 and 300,000 barrels a day of production if prices
remained low.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Manolo Serapio Jr.
in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin)