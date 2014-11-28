* Biggest daily drop in US crude since March 2009
* Brent down 18 pct in Nov, down 5 months in longest drop
from Aug. 2009
(Recasts with closing prices and oil's tumble in late trade)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. crude tumbled 10 percent
in its biggest one-day drop in more than five years on Friday,
and benchmark Brent broke below $70 a barrel, as OPEC's decision
not to cut output sent oil traders and analysts scurrying to
find a new trading floor.
"I see little reason to buy oil now. I think people are
either going to drive it down further or just let the market
collapse," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital
Advisors in Hollow Way, New York.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light crude settled
down $7.54 at $66.15 a barrel, and fell further post-settlement,
reaching a four-year low of $65.69. The last time the market
lost 10 percent in a day was in March 2009.
North Sea Brent finished down $2.43, or 3.3 percent,
at $70.15. It fell to as low as $69.78 on the day, a bottom
since May 2010. Brent also finished down 18 percent for November
for a fifth straight month of declines, or the longest losing
streak since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Since June, Brent has given up about 40 percent of its
value, falling from above $115, as increasing U.S. shale oil
output helped create a glut amid sluggish global growth.
Friday's selloff culminated a stunning 24 hours on global
crude markets, in near free fall after Saudi Arabia blocked
calls from poorer members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to reduce production.
With U.S. markets officially closed for Thursday's
Thanksgiving holiday, WTI went down about 8 percent in
electronic trading overnight. Losses resumed when the New York
Mercantile Exchange reopened, with U.S. crude capitulating just
before Friday's close.
The risk flight in oil extended to the stock market, with
energy shares on Wall Street taking a hammering despite the
broader market closing up for a sixth straight week.
Shares of shale energy firms saw outsized declines, as $70
oil was considered a level at which shale drilling became
unprofitable. Denbury Resources, QEP Resources
and Newfield Exploration all lost more than 15 percent.
"The message from OPEC was fairly clear - we are not hurting
yet because we are the lowest cost producers," said Iain
Armstrong, oil and gas analyst at wealth management firm Brewin
Dolphin in London.
"It is a question of who blinks first - OPEC or the U.S.
shale producers. The longer the oil price stays at these levels
the greater chance a U.S. shale producer will go under. But it
will take time."
Saudi Arabia's oil minister told fellow OPEC members on
Thursday they must combat the U.S. shale oil boom, arguing
against cutting crude output in order to depress prices and
undermine the profitability of North American producers.
Traders said if U.S. crude took out the May 2010 low of
$64.24, it could technically be headed for a test below $60,
toward the low of $58.32 set on July 2009.
"WTI could certainly be down a couple of dollars more next
week, and test newer lows from there," said John Kilduff,
partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
Shale companies aside, shares of oil major Exxon Mobil Corp
fell more than 4 percent to below $91, while Chevron
Corp lost about 5 percent to under $109.
Activity in the options on the Energy Select Sector SPDR
Exchange-Traded Fund XLE.P exploded as traders who had bet on a
drop in the ETF scrambled to book hefty profits after the OPEC
decision.
Russia's most powerful oil official Igor Sechin said oil
prices could hit $60 or below by the end of the first half of
next year. Options market data show speculators betting on $65
Brent by early next year.
Goldman Sachs said $60 Brent oil was possible but not
sustainable and that WTI in a $70-$75 range could prompt U.S.
producers to reduce capital expenditure, or drilling. For next
year, BNP Paribas cuts its Brent forecast by $20 to $77, and WTI
by $18 to $70.
"The market is looking for a new paradigm, a new range to
settle into. Where that is, is anybody's guess," said Eugen
Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London and Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Johnson, Chizu
Nomiyama and Tom Brown)