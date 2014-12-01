* U.S. crude falls near $64/bbl; Brent slips close to $68
* OPEC maintains stable output to counter U.S. shale oil
boom
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. crude fell more than $2 to
a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures
touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after
OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets
well supplied.
Both U.S. crude and Brent have fallen for
five straight months, oil's longest losing streak since the 2008
financial crisis.
U.S. crude tumbled to near $64, dragging Brent down below
$70, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister told fellow OPEC members
last week that they must combat the U.S. shale oil boom.
"They (OPEC) can get by at $60 a barrel, but that price
would knock out a fair whack of the competition - much U.S.
shale oil for example - as well as put investment in future
capacity growth firmly on the back-burner," ANZ analysts said in
a note.
"They're playing the long game, banking that others can't."
Brent hit a low of $68.15 a barrel, the lowest since May
2010, and U.S. crude slipped to an intraday low of $64.10,the
lowest since July 2009.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)