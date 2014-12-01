(Corrects Brent lowest since February 2010, not May 2010, in
paragraph 6)
* U.S. crude falls near $64/bbl; Brent slips below $68
* OPEC maintains stable output to counter U.S. shale oil
boom
* China official PMI slips to 50.3 in Nov, below forecast
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. crude fell more than $2 to
a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures
touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after
OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets
well supplied.
Both U.S. crude and Brent have fallen for
five straight months, oil's longest losing streak since the 2008
financial crisis.
U.S. crude tumbled to near $64, dragging Brent down below
$70, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister told fellow OPEC members
last week that they must combat the U.S. shale oil boom.
"They (OPEC) can get by at $60 a barrel, but that price
would knock out a fair whack of the competition - much U.S.
shale oil for example - as well as put investment in future
capacity growth firmly on the back-burner," ANZ analysts said in
a note.
"They're playing the long game, banking that others can't."
Brent hit a low of $67.90 a barrel, the lowest since
February 2010, and was at $68.38 a barrel by 0145 GMT, down
$1.77. U.S. crude was at $64.70 a barrel, down $1.45 after
earlier slipping to an intraday low of $64.10, the lowest since
July 2009.
Oil-producing countries from Iraq to Nigeria are revising
their 2015 budgets to reflect lower prices.
Iran refrained from protesting against OPEC's decision to
retain its production ceiling to maintain group solidarity, even
though the move will not benefit all members, Iranian oil
minister said in local media reports.
Slower than expected growth in China's manufacturing sector
may add further downward pressure on oil. China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 50.3 in November, a
government study showed on Monday, lower than analysts' forecast
at 50.6.
"It's not too bad a miss, but probably won't help (oil) too
much," Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney said.
"It's best not to try to pick bottoms at this stage."
Spooner said the next support levels for Brent are at $68
and $64 a barrel. If West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall
below $63.90 a barrel, the next support level would be at $50,
he said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)