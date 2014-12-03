* U.S. crude inventories drop 6.5 mln bbls last week -API
* OPEC oil supply falls 340,000 bpd in Nov due to Libya
-survey
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Oil rebounded more than 1
percent on Wednesday, with Brent rising above $71 a barrel,
recouping some of its losses from the previous session as a
turbulent market struggled to find a price floor.
The market has swung through sharp gains and losses since
OPEC announced last week that it would maintain steady output in
an oversupplied market. Brent and U.S. crude are down more than
30 percent since June and touched five-year lows on Monday.
Brent crude hit a high of $71.46 a barrel on
Wednesday after falling $2 in the previous session. The January
contract was up 75 cents at $71.29 by 0210 GMT.
U.S. crude for January was at $67.85 a barrel, up 97
cents, after dropping more than $2 the session before. The
contract touched a high of $67.97 after data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed a bigger than expected fall in crude
inventories.
"The market's volatility is a result of people working out
what's going to happen next," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
investment officer at Ayers Alliance Securities.
He said a low price "will force weak people out of the
market and the strong will prevail".
Saudi Arabia and other key members have kept output stable
in November, underlining their focus on defending market share,
a Reuters survey found. OPEC's oil supply in November declined
by 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to political instability in
Libya.
Yet, Iraq could export more crude after Baghdad reached a
temporary deal with Kurdish regional authorities.
Saudi Arabia would only consider cutting production if other
countries, including non-OPEC producer Russia, joined in limits,
former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Faisal said.
"Prices should find a volatile low at these levels" given
that Russia, hurt by a drop in oil revenues, may act to prop up
prices, Barratt said.
Other factors that could support oil include whether OPEC
will stay united on its policy and when non-OPEC producers will
start to cut back output, he said.
Still, chart analysts have warned that the months-long rout
is not over yet and U.S. crude may quickly plunge towards $50
per barrel if a handful of tenuous support levels give way after
a period of consolidation.
In the United States, crude inventories fell by 6.5 million
barrels in the week to Nov. 28 to 373 million, according to API,
compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 1.3
million barrels.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due
on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)