* U.S. crude remains below $63, at 5-yr low
* Brent, U.S. crude fell more than 4 pct on Monday
* Asian shares drop in morning trade
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Dec 9 Benchmark Brent crude slipped to
its lowest in five years on Tuesday, dropping below $66 a barrel
after plunging more than 4 percent the day before on worries
over a deepening supply glut.
The chief executive of Kuwait's national oil company on
Monday said oil prices were likely to remain around $65 a barrel
for the next six or seven months, the latest indication that
Gulf producers are ready to ride out plunging prices.
Brent has fallen over 40 percent since June with losses
deepening in late November after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided not to cut its
output target.
Since then, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has reduced its
monthly prices for crude it sells to the United States and Asia,
a move that analysts say show it is stepping up its battle for
market share.
"Short term sentiment is to remain weak for crude oil given
the oversupply expected in 2015 and leveraged funds still have
further selling to do before fund positioning returns to
neutral," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Brent crude for January delivery was down 43 cents
at $65.76 at 0257 GMT on Tuesday - its lowest since October
2009.
On Monday, Brent dropped $2.88, over 4 percent, to settle at
$66.19 a barrel - its third-largest one-day percentage loss this
year.
U.S. crude fell 52 cents to $62.52 a barrel on
Tuesday morning, after briefly hitting $62.25 - the lowest since
July 2009. It dropped 4.2 percent, or $2.79, to end at $63.05 on
Monday.
It is unclear how soon the price slump will slow the U.S.
shale boom. The number of onshore rigs drilling for crude oil
remains relatively high, and new U.S. projections released on
Monday showed production from the big three U.S. shale plays
should carry on growing at over 100,000 barrels per day into
January.
However, many companies are already starting to make deep
cuts to spending for next year. Conoco said on Monday it
would slash spending by 20 percent, or $3 billion, the biggest
reduction announced so far by U.S. drillers.
Asian markets were mostly in the red on Tuesday morning
while the U.S. dollar began to edge higher once again aided by a
media report the Federal Reserve might take a rhetorical step
toward tightening at its meeting next week.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)