By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Crude oil markets fell 3
percent or more to plumb new five-year lows on Friday after the
world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker
demand and larger supplies next year.
Benchmark Brent oil settled at below $62 a barrel and U.S.
crude slumped to under $58 to extend Thursday's landmark fall
below $60.
Surging crude inventories in the United States and top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia's reiteration that it will not cut
production had roiled prices over the last two days despite data
pointing to strong U.S. economic recovery.
On Friday, the Paris-based International Energy Agency which
coordinates the energy policies of industrialised countries, cut
its outlook for demand growth in 2015, triggering another
collapse.
The IEA slashed its outlook for global oil demand growth for
2015 by 230,000 barrels per day to 900,000 bpd on expectations
of lower fuel consumption in Russia and other oil-exporting
countries.
It predicted that oil-producing nations outside of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will add to
global supplies. It also expected prices to fall further.
"That's just more bad news for the oil markets," said Andrew
Lipow, president of Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates.
Brent settled down $1.83, or nearly 3 percent, at
$61.85 per barrel. It fell to $61.35 during the session, the
lowest since July 2009.
U.S. crude finished down $2.14, or 3.6 percent, at
$57.81. It fell earlier to $57.34, its lowest since May 2009.
On the week, Brent lost more than $7, or about 11 percent.
U.S. crude tumbled over $8, or 12 percent.
Both markets have lost about 46 percent of their value since
their June highs, when Brent stood at above $115 and U.S. crude
at around $107.
The IEA outlook had a greater impact on Friday's market than
data from U.S. oil services firm Baker Hughes showing the number
of rigs drilling for oil in the United States were down by 29
this week, the biggest weekly drop in two years.
Voluminous crude from U.S. shale projects has been blamed
for much of the global oil glut now, and energy traders have
been watching rig data to see if prices that have almost halved
since June will prompt a cutback in drilling.
Regulators in North Dakota, one of the largest shale oil
producing states in the United States, also said on Friday the
state's crude production held steady in October despite strict
new rules that aim to prevent wasteful burning of natural gas
produced alongside oil.
