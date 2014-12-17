* Prices jump some 6 pct before closing off their highs
* Rebound after market unable to make new lows on bearish
EIA data
* Short covering accelerated gains, some say
(Recasts and updates with Brent close, adds post-settlement
change in U.S. crude)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 17 World oil prices jumped as much
as 6 percent on Wednesday before closing off their peaks as
weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted, and traders
said failure to break below key chart support levels meant a
long rout may be running out.
The surge came after weekly oil data showed a big build in
crude stockpiles at Cushing. When prices failed to make a new
low following the bearish data, speculators raced to buy up
contracts or take profits on short positions, setting off a
frenzy of buying that took on its own momentum.
"I think the market, after its free fall, is looking for any
reason to spike up. You're going to see volatility here," said
Daniel Flynn, energy analyst at Chicago's Price Futures Group.
The sudden spike on Wednesday caught traders and analysts by
surprise, and many speculated on causes ranging from the surge
in the value of the oversold Russian rouble to the U.S. decision
to resume diplomatic relations with Cuba.
Brent for February delivery settled up $1.17, or 2
percent, at $61.18 a barrel. It rose as much as $3.39, or 5.6
percent, during the session.
Brent's next technical resistance was at $63.50, or 10 cents
above its $63.40 peak on Wednesday, one trader said.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled up 54
cents, or 1 percent, at $56.47 after climbing earlier to $58.98.
The market pared gains further after the close, intermittently
slipping into negative territory.
The biggest slide in oil prices since the 2008 financial
crisis had accelerated after OPEC met in November, when Gulf
producers resisted calls to curb output.
The plunge has left market-watchers seeking a bottom, and
unable to find one. The latest spike has given buyers looking
for a bottom a potential point at which to purchase crude.
It remains to be seen whether the intraday rally biggest in
2-1/2 months is a dead-cat bounce or a definitive turning point
after a six-month slide that has halved prices. With OPEC
ministers saying this week they are in no hurry to cut output,
many see new lows ahead, although the steep drop has opened up
some short-term opportunities for chart-based traders.
"It's a recipe for technical buying," said John Saucer of
Mobius Risk Group in Houston.
Brent had lost more than 10 percent of its value in the
previous five sessions, falling below $60 a barrel but holding
well above its next major support of $55.
"And once it gets going it feeds upon itself," Saucer said,
referring to a potential break higher on short-covering.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York, Libby George in London and Seng Li
Peng in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley and Meredith
Mazzilli)