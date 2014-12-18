* Brent, U.S. crude fall over $2 a barrel after Wednesday
rally
* Pressure to find new bottom still strong, traders say
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Global crude oil prices slumped
anew on Thursday, a day after a short-covering rally, as traders
placed fresh bets the market would resume a six-month rout on
worries about a supply glut.
Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude tumbled $2 a barrel each in
late trading after initially extending Wednesday's
short-covering, which lifted oil prices by more than $3.
With Brent back below the psychologically-key level of $60 a
barrel and U.S. crude under $55, traders braced for more selling
in a market that has lost about half its value since June.
"We're continuing to search for a bottom and might even see
another significant drop before the year-end," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
While the market seemed to slide on renewed worries about
oversupply, traders said some of the selling could have been due
to position squaring ahead of Friday's expiry of the January
front-month contract in U.S. crude.
Some cited a Bloomberg report about a Nigerian port workers
union suspending a strike, although workers in that dock union
were only involved in container shipping in Lagos, not oil
ports.
The slump set in at midmorning and accelerated in the last
30 minutes of trade.
"Liquidity (was) at its highest at the open and close; lots
of systems use (the) market on close orders to enter (and)
exit," said Chandravir Ahuja at Kolmar Americas in Bridgeport,
Connecticut.
Brent's front-month contract closed down $1.91 at
$59.27 a barrel, after hitting a session low at $59.17.
A broker suggested that Brent needed to rally and hold well
above $61 a barrel "to have any decent strength technically." In
Wednesday's short-covering rally, Brent hit $64.40 before
closing at $61.18.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled down $2.36
at $54.11, having fallen to $54.05 earlier. It rose to $58.98
the previous day.
Oil's near 50 percent drop over the past six-months began on
worries about fast-growing U.S. shale oil supplies and
accelerated after OPEC's decision in November not to cut output.
Oil companies have, meanwhile, announced cuts in exploration
and capital spending.
Chevron Corp has put on indefinite hold a plan to
drill for oil in the Beaufort Sea in Canada's Arctic while
Marathon Oil cut its capital expenditure for next year
by about 20 percent.
Canadian oil producers also deepened cuts in 2015 spending,
as Husky Energy, MEG Energy and Penn West
Petroleum joined those scaling back capital budgets.
