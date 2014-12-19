TOKYO Dec 19 U.S. crude futures jumped 2 percent in early trading on Thursday to above $55, recouping about half the losses in the previous session when oil fell to near five and a half year lows.

U.S. crude for January delivery, which expires after Friday's settlement, was up 77 cents or 1.42 percent, at $55.88 at 0001 GMT, after rising to as high as $55.50 in earlier trading.

But the contract is down about 5 percent this week, bringing to nearly 50 percent the decline over the past six-months, which began on worries about fast-growing U.S. shale oil supplies and accelerated after OPEC's decision in November not to cut output.

Oil companies have been announcing cuts in exploration and capital spending as crude's price decline makes projects uneconomical.

Saudi Arabia's powerful oil minister said on Thursday that OPEC could not cut output without the support of other big producers and attempts to get them on board had not worked.

London Brent crude for February delivery was untraded, after closing down $1.91 at $59.27 a barrel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry)