* Saudi's Naimi says OPEC will not cut output at any price
* Brent could drop below $60 a barrel, WTI to $50 -BoAML
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Brent crude oil prices edged
up on Tuesday following a volatile session the day before that
saw contracts jump over 2 percentage points before falling back
to not much more than $60 a barrel.
Asian trading was thin, curbed by a public holiday in Japan
and as many traders close their books ahead of the Christmas and
New Year holidays.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading at
$60.42 per barrel at 0215 GMT, up 31 cents. U.S. WTI crude
was up 56 cents at $55.82 a barrel.
Tuesday's quiet opening followed a volatile session on
Monday, when Brent prices first jumped to almost $63 a barrel on
the back of strong international market performances before
sliding back to not much over $60 after Saudi Arabia's powerful
oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.
"Brent could drop below $60 per barrel over the next six
months, and WTI could fall to $50, as global oil inventories
build sharply from here," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in
a research note.
"The faster the oil price drop, the larger the damage to the
global oil industry. Oil could rebound sharply by the end of
2015," it added.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)