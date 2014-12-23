* Brent, U.S. crude rally by more than $2 a barrel each
* Market boosted by best U.S. quarterly GDP growth in 11
years
* Gains pared after API data shows crude stocks rose last
week
(Adds market reaction after API data, paragraphs 2 and 11)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 23 Oil rose by more than $2 a
barrel on Tuesday, rallying for a second time in three days,
after data showing the fastest rate of U.S. economic growth in
11 years bolstered expectations for crude demand.
Crude markets pared gains after preliminary data from
industry group American Petroleum Institute showed a build of
more than 5 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles last week
versus expectations for a drop. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration will release official inventory data at 10:30
a.m. ET (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
After a brief decline in early New York trade, oil resumed
an upward trend seen during its Asian and London hours, with
daily gain accelerating to nearly 3 percent after release of
stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data.
"I was kind of surprised that we rose that much, though the
GDP data was good, as fundamentally, nothing has changed much in
the oil supply situation," said Joseph Posillico, senior vice
president of energy futures at Jefferies in New York.
"We're likely to see more of these sort of exaggerated moves
over the next week due to the thinner trading volumes around the
holidays."
The Commerce Department revised its estimate of U.S.
economic growth in the third quarter to a 5.0 percent annual
pace from 3.9 percent previously. It was the fastest growth pace
since the third quarter of 2003.
Traders, betting oil prices had bottomed somewhat after last
Thursday's 5-1/2 year lows, pounced on the GDP data and ensuing
rally in U.S. equity markets to push up prices of both benchmark
Brent oil and U.S. crude.
Brent settled up $1.58 at $61.69 a barrel,
continuing its rise in post settlement to $62.14.
Brent has almost halved in value over the past six months as
high quality crude from North America overwhelmed demand. It hit
5-1/2 year lows of $58.50 last week.
U.S. crude finished the session up $1.86 at $57.12,
and rose thereafter to as high as $57.56.
After the API data, both Brent and U.S. crude pared about 50
cents in gains.
Some analysts say Brent's apparent floor at near $60 is an
illusion as a much deeper sell-off is on the cards technically.
Arab producers in OPEC expect oil to rebound to between $70
and $80 by the end of next year as a global economic recovery
revives demand, OPEC delegates told Reuters this
week.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, W Simon and
David; Gregorio)