* EIA reports large build in U.S. crude
* Analysts had expected U.S. stock draw
* Oil much more volatile than usual in December
(Updates with Brent settlement paragraph 5)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 24 Global oil markets fell again
on Wednesday in holiday-thin trade, extending more than a week
of see-saw volatility as traders jousted over whether a growing
supply glut had been fully priced in.
Oil whipped lower early in the day and tested new lows after
U.S. data showed crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.3
million barrels last week to their highest December level on
record. Analysts had expected a seasonal draw.
"It's a Christmas flood of oil at a time when refiners and
producers usually are letting inventories get lower for
end-of-year tax reasons," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago. "But with this flood of supply there's
no place to put it."
U.S. crude's front-month contract fell $1.28 to
settle at $55.84 a barrel at 1:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT), when the
New York Mercantile Exchange shut early for the Christmas
holiday. Around 180,000 contracts were traded, about half the
recent norm.
Front-month Brent fell $1.45 to $60.24 a barrel
after a session low of $59.37. Brent has fluctuated wildly on
either side of $60 a barrel for the past seven days, but has yet
to break definitively below that psychological level.
Oil prices slid throughout the day, reversing all the
previous day's gains that were triggered by data showing the
U.S. economy had grown 5 percent in the third quarter, the
fastest pace since 2003 and much faster than the 3.9 percent
annual rate previously reported by the Commerce Department.
New York diesel futures, also called ULSD
outperformed the oil complex for much of the day, after weekly
data showed Northeast stocks were still unseasonably low even
though atypically warm weather has curbed demand. But a late
wave of profit-taking hit the close, taking the day's losses
past 3 percent.
Oil prices this year have collapsed to their lowest since
the financial crisis. Weak demand and growth in U.S. shale
output has created a global supply glut that OPEC kingpin Saudi
Arabia has said it will not erase by cutting its own output.
Traders are struggling to figure out how low prices can go,
fueling a spike in volatility and wild price swings. Brent crude
has averaged a $3.30 a barrel intra-day trading range over the
past seven days, $1 more than its average in November.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore and Simon
Fallush in London; Editing by Jason Neely and David Gregorio)