(Corrects bullet point and last paragraph to clarify that Brent
is heading towards its biggest annual drop in dollar terms)
* U.S. crude stocks fell 900,000 barrels last week -Reuters
poll
* Brent on track to post biggest annual drop in dollar terms
* Libyan supply disruptions check oil price losses
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Brent oil extended losses into
a fourth session on Tuesday, with prices hovering close to a
more than five-year low above $57 per barrel, as persistent
worries about a global supply glut offset concerns about output
disruptions in Libyan.
However, forecasts for a 900,000-barrel drawdown last week
in oil stocks in top consumer the United States, following a
rise to highest recorded December level in the week ended on
Dec. 19, checked losses in crude prices.
Brent for February delivery fell 8 cents to $57.80
as of 0323 GMT, after tumbling to $57.37 in the previous
session, the lowest level since May 2009.
U.S. crude for February delivery fell 3 cents to
$53.58 after it settled down $1.12 on Monday, when it hit an
intraday low of $52.90 - also the lowest since May 2009.
"There's no sign of any reduction of output by OPEC," said
Ken Hasegawa, commodity sales manager at Tokyo's Newedge Japan.
Traders are now eyeing the weekly U.S. inventory data.
The industry group the American Petroleum Institute is
scheduled to release its report later in the day, while the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration will
release its data on Wednesday.
"A potential surprise draw in U.S. oil stocks would give a
short-term fillip to the upside," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at Sydney's CMC Markets.
Supply disruptions in Libya, which is producing 128,000
barrels per day from fields linked to the eastern port of Hariga
after fighting halted operations at the key export ports Es
Sider and Ras Lanuf, also supported oil prices.
"Libya is not a major producer but the disruption could be a
trigger for a mini-rally," McCarthy said.
Oil prices this year have been hammered by rising global
supply and more recently OPEC's reluctance to cut output. Brent
is heading for its biggest annual drop in dollar terms.
The European benchmark and U.S. crude are set to post their
biggest percentage decline since 2008.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)