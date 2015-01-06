* Brent nears $50-a-barrel test, U.S. crude settles under
$48
* Refined products gasoline and heating oil down after early
rally
* Crude down more than 55 percent from summer highs
(Updates with market reaction after API data)
By Barani Krishnan and Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Global oil markets on Tuesday
slumped for a fourth straight session as mounting worries about
a supply glut pressured crude prices, which have fallen almost
10 percent this week to their lowest since spring 2009.
Traders said the trend for crude seemed lower but that
prices could bounce up whenever there is a break in market
sentiment. One such moment occurred on Tuesday when
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data briefly pushed the
dollar lower. This brought crude off session lows but only for
an about an hour, as the downward path resumed.
Refined products such as gasoline and heating oil
also bounced up briefly in morning trade, rallying as
investors took profits on short positions. But products later
succumbed to the trend, and gasoline settled 2 percent down.
Crude oil prices have plunged more than 55 percent since
June, when benchmark Brent traded above $115 a barrel and U.S.
crude above $107.
In Tuesday's session, Brent settled down $2.01 at
$51.10 a barrel. It earlier fell to $50.52, its lowest since May
2009, and less than a dollar away from breaking below the $50
support.
In the first two days of this week, Brent has dropped $5.32,
or almost 10 percent.
U.S. crude finished down $2.11, or 4.2 percent, at
$47.93, after plumbing an April 2009 low of $47.55.
Brent and U.S. crude extended losses in post-settlement
trade after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group,
reported builds in gasoline and distillate stocks last week
despite a 4 million-barrel drop in crude stocks..
The government's Energy Information Administration will
issue official inventory data for last week at 10:30 a.m. ET
(1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
"I think the likelihood of seeing $46 to $45 is quite
likely," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures in Chicago. "People, I think, are further understanding
that the U.S. is becoming a powerhouse in creating crude oil and
that's not going to change anytime soon."
The sell-off in oil began six months ago on concerns of an
oversupply of high quality U.S. shale crude. It accelerated
after a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries in November, when Saudi Arabia ruled out production
cuts as a means of boosting prices.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah said in a speech
read for him that the country would deal with the challenge
posed by lower oil prices "with a firm will," giving no signs
the No. 1 crude exporter will cut supplies.
On Monday, the kingdom's announcement of further oil price
discounts for its European and U.S. buyers added to the bearish
state of oil markets already staggering from Russian output at
post-Soviet-era highs and Iraqi oil shipments near 35-year
highs.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Louise Heavens,
David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)