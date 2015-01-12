* Four key U.S. refineries shut down due to fire and weather
* Goldman cuts 3-month Brent forecast to $42 from $80
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 12 Oil fell 5 percent to its
lowest in nearly six years on Monday, extending the
second-deepest rout on record, after Goldman Sachs warned that
prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign
of cutting output.
An unusual spate of major refinery glitches across the U.S.
East and Midwest added to the concerns, threatening to
accelerate a buildup of surplus crude.
Brent fell $2.68, or more than 5 percent, to settle
at $47.43 a barrel, its third-largest one-day decline since 2011
and its lowest close since March 2009. The decline was the 10th
in the past 12 sessions.
U.S. crude settled down $2.29 at $46.07, leading
losses across the complex. Gasoline and ultra-low sulphur
diesel (ULSD) futures fell by around 3 percent as
refinery outages spurred some prompt buying.
"I figured we'd see $40 in the near term, but everything
seems to be happening quicker than expected," Tariq Zahir of
Tyche Capital Advisors.
Prices were relatively stable last week, but that respite
ended abruptly when Goldman slashed its three-month forecasts
for Brent to $42 a barrel from $80. It cut its outlook for the
U.S. futures contract to $41 from $70.
The unrelenting rout, which has wiped nearly 60 percent off
prices since June, shows no sign of letting up, with many
traders giving up attempts to predict a bottom even amid growing
signs that U.S. shale drillers are hitting the brakes.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in North Dakota fell by
eight to the lowest since 2010.
"I think from a technical viewpoint there's no reason to try
pick a bottom right now," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price
Futures Group.
Four U.S. refineries with a combined capacity of more than 1
million barrels per day were recovering from disruptions at the
weekend caused by either cold weather or unexplained fires.
Three were restarting on Monday, while the fourth, in Lima,
Ohio, was expected to be offline for a week.
"So not only do you have the macro influences on world crude
prices, but now you have some refinery outages, so that will put
some pressure on U.S. crude," said Richard Hastings, macro
strategist at Global Hunter Securities.
Even with oil plumbing new lows, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
allies appeared no less resolved to maintain their market share,
resisting a diplomatic push by Venezuela and Iran to begin
cutting output.
