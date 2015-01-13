* Brent, U.S. crude trade at parity at $46 first time since
Oct
* Traders book at least 12 tankers to store 25 mln bbls at
sea
* U.S. oil output growth in 2016 seen smallest in 5 years
(Adds API data, last 3 paragraphs)
By Barani Krishnan and Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Oil tumbled 5 percent to near
six-year lows before recovering ground on Tuesday, and Brent
briefly traded at par to U.S. crude for the first time in three
months as some traders moved to take advantage of ample storage
space in the United States.
Traders were searching to store the glut of oil, which has
knocked prices down 60 percent in the last six months. So far
this week, Brent has lost 7 percent and U.S. crude 5 percent.
Brent settled down 84 cents at $46.59 a barrel,
after falling to $45.19, its lowest since March 2009.
U.S. crude closed down 18 cents at $45.89, after
hitting an April 2009 low of $44.20.
Oil tumbled earlier after big OPEC producer United Arab
Emirates defended the group's decision not to cut output to
boost prices.
Losses were pared by a flurry of short-covering toward the
close, as players moved to cash in on profitable short
positions, traders said.
The arbitrage between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R
traded at parity for the first time since October, with both
markets touching $46 a barrel at one point.
Traders said the benchmarks converged as limited storage on
land for Brent forced traders to look for storage in the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude.
U.S. onshore storage tanks for crude are barely a third
full, showing the highest vacancy rate since the government's
Energy Information Administration began its bi-annual survey of
tank farm capacity in 2010.
Some said the convergence was not sustainable because the
narrowed arbitrage attracted foreign imports.
In the case of Brent, some the world's biggest traders
booked supertankers to store at least 25 million barrels at sea
in recent days in hopes of profiting later if prices recover.(link.reuters.com/rux73w)
At least 11 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been
reported booked with storage options, shipping sources and
fixture lists show, rising from about five vessels at the end of
last week. Each VLCC can hold a maximum of 2 million barrels of
oil.
Price differentials for U.K. North Sea Forties crude
weakened on Tuesday, pressured by an abundant supply in the
Atlantic basin.
The U.S. government said domestic oil production will rise
by 200,000 barrels per day in 2016, the slowest rate of growth
since 2011, reflecting the impact of plunging prices on
drilling.
Traders continued to wonder when the price rout would end.
"Despite the magnitude of the selloff, there are no
indications anyone knows what the bottom is," said Gene
McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) late
on Tuesday reported that U.S. crude stocks had risen 3.9 million
barrels last week.
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also rose, the API said.
The Energy Information Administration's oil inventory report
is due on Wednesday at 1530 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Catherine Ngai in
New York; Jonathan Saul and Claire Milhench in London; and
Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, John
Stonestreet, Chris Reese, Marguerita Choy, Andrew Hay and Ken
Wills)