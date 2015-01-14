* U.S. crude stocks up 5.4 mln bbls, Cushing up 1.8 mln -
EIA
* World Bank lowers global growth forecasts for 2015, 2016
* Brent prices close to parity with U.S. WTI
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 14 World oil prices had their
biggest surge in two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, rebounding
from a nearly six-year low as traders turned away from the
bearish pressures of a worldwide glut to cover themselves on
expiring options.
U.S. and Brent crude staged blistering $2 rallies in the
final half-hour of trade as dealers with options exposure
scrambled to square their positions. Oil had earlier traded
steady to lower following data showing that U.S. crude oil
stockpiles rose far more than expected last week.
Most dealers saw the late-day rebound as a temporary
correction in the seven-month slump that wiped more than 60
percent off of oil prices, reluctant to call the bottom of a
rout that has repeatedly defied forecasts of a floor.
"(With the) velocity of the downward trend that we've been
in, you can expect to see violent snapbacks," said Tariq Zahir
of Tyche Capital.
Even so, there were growing signs that low prices were
finally beginning to slow the unrelenting growth in U.S. oil
production, a key factor for markets as OPEC powerhouse Saudi
Arabia refrains from cutting output despite a growing glut.
North Dakota's chief oil regulator said he expects
production to be steady until mid-year and could decline in the
third quarter. And the closely watched Brent/WTI spread
CL-LCO1=R settled at 16 cents, matching its narrowest level
since 2010 as traders scrambled to buy benchmark U.S. crude for
storage.
Brent crude rose $2.10, or 4.5 percent, to settle at
$48.69 a barrel, in its strongest daily percentage gain since
June 2012. The benchmark hit a low of $45.19 on Tuesday, the
lowest since March 2009, amid increasing U.S. stocks and a
continuing global supply glut.
U.S. crude oil settled at $48.48 up $2.59, or 5.6
percent, the biggest gain since August 2012. U.S. gasoline
futures lead the charge, rising more than six percent due to
falling refinery rates.
"The options expiry is definitely the main reason for the
big rally just before the close. A lot of shorts are so deep
into their put options, the only way to exit their position is
to buy back futures," said Oliver Sloup, director of managed
futures at iitrader.com LLC.
U.S. government data showed crude stocks rose 5.4 million
barrels, more than 10 times what analysts had expected.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S.
futures contract, rose 1.8 million barrels.
Oil prices were under pressure early in the day after the
World Bank lowered its 2015 and 2016 world economic growth
forecasts, reinforcing worries about sluggish demand growth in
the oversupplied energy markets.
While few dealers were prepared to say the long decline has
ended, some were starting to cautiously look upward.
"I do think that the market is primed to test resistance
near $50," said John Saucer, vice president of research and
analytics at Mobius Risk Group. It would be a "big psychological
boost" if the market manages to close above that on Thursday.
