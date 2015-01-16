* University of Michigan reports strong consumer sentiment
* IEA: low prices may be reducing production
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. crude oil prices staunched
seven weeks of losses rising 33 cents on the week as it rallied
just before settlement because of short covering ahead of the
contract expiration Tuesday.
Prices received a strong boost from a report by the
International Energy Agency (IEA), which said there were signs
lower prices had begun to curb production in some areas,
including North America.
Another report from the University of Michigan spurred a
second rally, due to consumer sentiment being at its highest
level in more than a decade, thanks to low gasoline prices and
job gains.
"That Michigan number was significant," said John Kilduff, a
partner at Again Capital LLC. It's a "pretty good harbinger for
the economy going forward."
WTI settled up $2.44 at $48.69 a barrel. Global Brent
crude futures for March settled up $1.90 at $50.17.
Still, there were headwinds from the dollar. The dollar hit
new multi-year highs versus the euro, which dropped to a record
low after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly dropped its
currency cap on Thursday. The dollar index
was up .28 percent.
Bullish reports on consumer sentiment and production were
beset by several headwinds, making for a volatile market said
Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors.
Additionally, while reports may indicate increasing demand,
the global supply glut is still outweighing it, he said. "Demand
is on the increase, it's still not catching up to supply," Zahir
said.
In China, the second-largest oil consumer, there were signs
of weakness as the central bank announced new support measures
after data showed a drop in bank lending and foreign investment
growth falling to a two-year low.
Oil prices have dropped by nearly 60 percent since June as
production around the world has soared, outstripping demand at a
time of lacklustre global economic growth.
"How low the market's floor will be is anybody's guess. But
the sell-off is having an impact," the IEA said in its monthly
report on Friday. "A price recovery - barring any major
disruption - may not be imminent, but signs are mounting that
the tide will turn.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and
Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault,
Dale Hudson,Alan Crosby and Diane Craft)