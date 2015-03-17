* US crude stocks up 10.5 mln barrels last week, API data
says
* Reuters poll shows market expected only 3.8 million build
* Coming up: Official inventory data from EIA on Wednesday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 17 Oil prices came under renewed
pressure in Tuesday's post-settlement trade, after a 3-day
losing streak, as an industry group reported a huge build in
U.S. crude inventories ahead of official data.
Benchmark Brent oil had earlier ended up for the session,
supported by a weaker dollar and short-covering, while U.S.
crude closed down on bets that inventories hit record highs for
a 10th straight week.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) said after
the market's settlement that crude stockpiles rose by 10.5
million barrels in the week to March 13, far ahead of the 3.8
million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. If correct, the
API number would lift total U.S. inventories to 450 million
barrels.
Official inventory data will be issued on Wednesday by the
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Market participants view the API's number as a precursor to
the EIA, although the two have often diverged.
Brent's new front-month May contract traded as low
as $53.15 a barrel by 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT) after the release
of the API data. It had settled the session at $53.51, up 7
cents from Monday, when the previous front-month closed at
$53.44.
U.S. crude's front-month fell to as low as $42.61 a
barrel post-settlement, down $1.27. It had settled the session
42 cents lower at $43.46.
Technical charts show brittle support for U.S. crude at
above $40, suggesting it could fall to between $37 and $32,
analysts have said.
Rising output in Libya, and Iran's wish to export more oil
if it clinches a nuclear deal that would remove Western
sanctions, had also pressured crude prices on Tuesday.
"All indications are there's too much oil in the United
States, and it's growing, and that should drive prices lower,"
said Sal Umek at the Energy Management Institute in New York.
Brent rose earlier in the day after some market bears closed
out their short positions and took profit on its drop of more
than 7 percent in three earlier sessions.
The market's downside was also limited by a weaker dollar to
the euro that made commodities denominated in the
greenback more appealing to holders of the single currency.
Adding to the day's volatility was position squaring ahead
of options expiry in U.S. crude, which resulted in "a little
crazy action," said Tariq Zahir, managing partner at Tyche
Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.
