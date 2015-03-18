* U.S. crude falls more than $1 in early Asian trade
* U.S. crude stockpiles rise for 10th week to 10.5 mln
barrels -API data
* Market waiting for Fed policy on interest rates later on
Wednesday
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 18 Brent crude fell towards $53
a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were forecast to have
surged for the tenth straight week to a new record high,
fuelling supply concerns of a global oil glut, although a weaker
dollar kept a floor under prices.
Brent for May delivery fell 24 cents to $53.27 a
barrel by 0108 GMT after ending the previous session 7 cents up
at $53.51.
U.S. crude for April delivery fell 81 cents to $42.64
after settling the previous session 42 cents lower at $43.46.
U.S. crude tumbled by $1.02 a barrel to $42.44 in early
Asian trade on Wednesday after crude inventories rose by 10.5
million barrels in the week to March 13 to 450 million, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
Analysts had expected a 3.8 million barrel increase.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by
3 million barrels, API said.
Official inventory data will be issued later on Wednesday by
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
"Whether the API data is right or wrong it is still about
market expectations or missed expectations," said Ben LeBrun,
market analyst at Sydney's OptionsXpress.
The market is now watching for the EIA data to confirm the
build in crude stocks, he said.
"If its better than expectations they'll be a short-term
bounce in oil prices," he said.
The expiry of the Brent contract on Monday and the West
Texas Intermediate forward contract on March 20 "is adding a bit
of fuel, adding to volatility in the market", LeBrun said.
"I expect some technical support to kick in before oil
retests (January's) record lows," he said.
Traders are also waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy making committee to outline its monetary policy
objectives later on Wednesday which are expected to give a
clearer intention on interest rates.
"If U.S. interest rate hikes would be pushed back, this
would likely cause the dollar to weaken, however, only in the
short run," said Singapore's Phillip Futures in a research note
on Wednesday.
A weaker dollar should support oil prices because it makes
commodities denominated in the dollar cheaper for holders of
other currencies and expands their purchases of commodities and
other assets.
Rising output from Libya and plans by Iran to boost oil
production once Western sanctions are lifted have heightened
concerns of global oversupply concerns or oil although Tehran's
moves to flood the market with oil have been played down by
diplomats.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)