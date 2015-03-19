* U.S. crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma at record high
* U.S. dollar extends fall as market sees slower US rate
lift off
* China could trim oil purchases for petroleum reserves
SINGAPORE, March 19 Brent crude slipped below
$56 a barrel on bigger than expected oil stocks in the United
States though losses were limited on a weaker dollar as the
Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate hike.
Brent crude oil futures for May delivery fell 22
cents to $55.69 a barrel by 0155 GMT, after jumping as much as
six percent in the previous session.
U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery shrunk by
53 cents to $44.13 a barrel, after ending the previous session
three percent higher.
"The harsh reality of last night's build in inventory is
starting to set in on oil prices," said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"The weaker U.S. dollar was supportive of commodity prices
but another big build in inventory might mean the upside on oil
prices is limited until there is some turnaround in U.S. oil
production."
U.S. crude stocks rose by 9.6 million barrels last week,
nearly three times as much as analysts' expectations, data from
the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by
2.865 million barrels to 54.4 million barrels, a record since
the EIA began tracking inventories at the delivery point for the
U.S. light sweet crude futures contract traded on the New York
Mercantile Exchange.
Oil prices had jumped on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar fell
after the Federal Reserve indicated it preferred a more gradual
path to normalizing U.S. interest rates despite being open to
the first rate hike in almost a decade.
A weaker dollar should support oil prices because it makes
commodities denominated in the dollar cheaper for holders of
other currencies and expands their purchases of commodities and
other assets.
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, could trim
oil purchases as its petroleum reserves reach capacity and oil
refiners cut production, a move that could exacerbate the global
glut of oil.
Still, some support for crude oil prices could be seen from
India which is set to import 8 million barrels of Iraqi oil to
fill its first strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), taking
advantage of cheap prices.
