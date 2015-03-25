* Dollar down against most currencies, boosting commodities
* Fears of a bigger war from Yemen conflict add to oil's
strength
* Speculators jump into fray to test new price highs
* U.S. crude stocks up 8.2 mln barrels to new 80-year high
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 25 Oil settled up about 3
percent on Wednesday as a weak dollar, fighting in Yemen and
speculative buying boosted crude prices in spite of U.S.
inventories building to record highs for an 11th week.
The dollar fell after disappointing U.S. durable
goods orders for February. A weaker dollar makes commodities
denominated in the greenback cheaper for holders of other
currencies, typically boosting demand for such raw materials.
The dollar also fell against the euro after Europe's
largest economy Germany reported that its business morale rose
for a fifth month in a row in March, hitting the highest since
July 2014. In France, business morale peaked at near three-year
highs.
Fighting in Yemen raised concerns about the security of oil
shipments from the Middle East. Analysts worry a proxy war might
break out on the Arabian peninsula, home to the world's biggest
oil fields, if the conflict draws in Saudi Arabia and rival
Iran.
Oil prices retreated earlier in the day after the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that
inventories rose 8.2 million barrels last week, hitting 80-year
highs for an 11th straight week. Analysts had expected a build
of 5.1 million barrels.
But by afternoon, the market was up and running again,
rallying more than $2 a barrel at one point, as speculators
jumped in to try new highs.
Benchmark Brent oil settled up $1.37, or 2.5
percent, at $56.48 a barrel. It had gotten to $57.17 earlier.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate, or WTI,
finished up $1.70, or 3.6 percent, at $49.21 a barrel.
The session peak was $49.46.
"Fundamentally, it should be a more bearish day in oil after
the EIA numbers," said Tariq Zahir, fund manager and partner at
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York. "But there
are more buyers than sellers, with people trying to get to the
$50 level in WTI."
Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut, also held the view that oil prices had
consistently defied market fundamentals of late.
"There seems to be a reluctance by the bears to be
aggressive when fresh lows are put in the market," McGillian
said.
