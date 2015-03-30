* Iran deal could open new oil supplies to market within
months
* U.S. rig count falls, but output cut only seen later in
2015
* Analysts see higher U.S. production in 2016
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 30 Oil prices dipped in Asian
morning trading on Monday, adding to steep losses in the
previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a
deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against
Tehran are lifted.
Iran and six world powers tried to break an impasse in
nuclear negotiations on Sunday ahead of a deadline to find a
prelminary deal by Tuesday, although diplomats warned the
attempt could still fall apart.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were
at $56.41 a barrel at 0131 GMT, flat with its last settlement
after falling five percent on Friday as the market began to
price in the possibility of a deal with Iran. Front-month U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 25 cents
at $48.62 a barrel.
"Any relaxation of Iran oil sanctions could see increased
exports adding to swelling global supplies and further
pressuring prices," ANZ bank said on Monday.
In the United states, the oil rig count continued to fall as
producers adjust to lower prices, although analysts said that
lower drilling activity would only affect actual oil production
later this year.
"The current rig count is pointing to U.S. production
declining slightly sequentially in 2Q15 and 3Q15," Goldman Sachs
said in a note.
Despite the expected dip, Goldman said that drilling could
bounce back in 2016.
"U.S. producers are preparing to ramp up activity later this
year by successfully raising equity and building an uncompleted
well war chest. Coupled with the large availability of external
capital, this leaves risk to our $65 per barrel 2016 forecast
skewed to the downside as these assets will quickly be deployed
in a lower cost environment," the bank said.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said last week that oil
and gas exploration costs were set to fall by a third and that
2016 could see drilling activity bounce back to 2014 levels.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)